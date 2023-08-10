Rick’s Café: Devoted to service since 1973

Rick's Cafe
Rick's Cafe(KFYR)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MOBRIDGE, S.D. (KFYR) - A lot of things have changed in the past 50 years, from cell phones to travel, even how we work and learn has changed. But amid all the change, in one small South Dakota community, there’s one thing that has remained the same.

Rick’s Café on Mobridge’s main street has been a staple there since 1973.

For Brent Kemnitz, lunchtime in Mobridge means a stop at Rick’s Café.

“It’s a neat little cafe and draws a decent crowd here every day,” said Kemnitz, who lives in Mobridge.

They come for the food.

“I’ve never had a bad meal here,” said Jeff Gottbreht, a regular at Rick’s Café.

They also come to visit with owner Rick Christman.

“He’s one-of-a-kind, there’s no doubt about that,” said Gottbreht.

Christman opened this one-of-a-kind cafe 50 years ago.

“I opened on November 7, 1973,” he recalled.

He’s spent five decades adding personality to the walls of his cafe.

“That’s an old 20s or 30s diner sign,” he said, pointing to a sign.

Everything here has a story. From the chili cook-off awards, to the signs and even this corner, which Rick calls his “Mary corner.”

“It’s an act of courage to display her but I kind of made a promise to her to have a corner at Rick’s,” he said.

Christman says his faith has helped him through some tough years, including two battles with cancer and this summer, he had a pacemaker implanted.

“I figure I’m one of the luckiest guys in Mobridge,” he said. “You look back at what God has given me is another lease on life.”

When he’s not in the kitchen or visiting with customers, you’ll find Christman mixing up his famous Rick’s Salt.

“I’m going through more Rick’s salt right now than ever before,” he said.

The recipe is top-secret, but Christman is happy to share a bottle of salt and a story or two.

One story you’ll probably never hear is the one about Christman retiring. He’ll be 72 in December, and retirement just isn’t in his vocabulary.

“I think I’m just having too much fun,” Christman said with a smile.

Rick’s Café is open for limited hours - from 11 to 2 Wednesdays through Saturdays. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays they’re also open 5 to 8 p.m.

Rick’s Salt is available to purchase at various stores throughout the region. Follow Rick’s Cafe/Rick’s Salt on Facebook to find a retailer near you.

