Retaining wall behind Minot City Auditorium is complete

By Haley Burchett
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Earlier this year, Your News Leader reported on the retaining wall the city of Minot was constructing between the police department and the city auditorium.

Construction is now complete and crews are putting on the finishing touches on the new wall.

There are actually two walls involved in this process.

There is a smaller wall closer to the police station and a larger one near the auditorium.

Painting is in its final stages and there is a little bit of electrical work being finalized.

An anti-graffiti coating will be applied and then all that remains is general site cleanup.

City engineer Lance Meyer said that the original slope protection put on in the 1950′s had been failing for a while.

The larger concern was that the foundation of the auditorium could be compromised.

“So, we wanted to protect not only the city hall and police station site below the wall but then the auditorium up above,” said Meyer.

Meyer said that installing the retaining wall, preventing failure, was the most cost-effective option.

