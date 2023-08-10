Prisoner uses sheets to escape from 5th floor of NYC hospital and hail taxi; he’s still at large

A prisoner receiving medical treatment escaped from a New York City hospital by tying sheets...
A prisoner receiving medical treatment escaped from a New York City hospital by tying sheets together, rappelling from a fifth-floor window and hailing a taxi, police said.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A prisoner receiving medical treatment escaped from a New York City hospital by tying sheets together, rappelling from a fifth-floor window and hailing a taxi, police said.

The 44-year-old man escaped from Mount Sinai Beth Israel hospital in Manhattan shortly after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and was still at large Thursday, a police spokesperson said.

The man had been in custody since a July 31 arrest for drug possession and was brought to the hospital Aug. 4 for treatment of a medical problem, a spokesperson for the city Department of Correction said.

He was taken to the bathroom for a shower and managed to escape out the window using bedsheets, police said. He rappelled to a rooftop below and from there made it to the street, where he got into a taxi.

The police and correction departments were looking for him Thursday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: LaVonne Lutz, Lyn James, Kasey Burke, Claire Burke
Four generations working together; Bowman business a true family affair
Chain-brand businesses coming to Williston
Starbucks, Jersey Mike’s, and more coming to new development in North Williston
Incumbents hold seats on Board
UPDATE: Williston School Board election results
Peggy Jones was attacked by a snake when it fell down on her from above. She says a hawk then...
GRAPHIC: Hawk drops snake on woman; both animals attack her
Trooper Shawn Fulwider (right) presents Brandon Hass with the Colonel’s Award for Excellence
Firefighter recognized for lifesaving efforts at a crash in Bismarck

Latest News

The White House is expected to ask Congress for $12 billion more to fund Ukraine war and $13...
White House to ask Congress for $12 billion more to fund Ukraine war, $13 billion for disaster fund, AP source says
FILE - Valet Walt Nauta hands former President Donald Trump an umbrella before he speaks at...
Trump valet pleads not guilty in classified documents case; property manager’s arraignment postponed
Damage from high-end severe t-storm winds in Sioux County 2023
How NWS meteorologists conduct surveys to determine tornado or severe t-storm wind damage | Severe Weather Warning Process Part 5
Virgil Hill
Virgil Hill to be 48th recipient of the Rough Rider Award
In this undated photo provided by El Roi Haiti, Alix Dorsainvil, right, poses with her husband,...
Aid organization says US nurse and daughter freed after abduction in Haiti are healthy and unharmed