North Dakota hits unseasonably high gas prices; expert explains why and what’s next

By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The cost of gas typically goes down over the summer.

But prices are up more than 30 cents on average than they were a month ago, a trend of increasing prices that’s been consistent month over month this summer.

$3.79 can be seen at gas stations across Bismarck Thursday.

Kailynn Barrett, a Fargo resident, says she’s noticed gas prices creeping up.

“That summer fun travel is definitely being squashed. It’s hard. It’s something that families nowadays do need to budget for. When it comes to work versus play, man that’s a hard choice,” said Barrett.

We’re experiencing gas prices we haven’t seen for about a year, according to AAA.

Last month, the state average was about $3.46. Today, our state average sits at about $3.76.

In Bismarck, the average sits even higher at about $3.82.

“What we normally see here in the summer months is fairly stable prices, if not then continuing to move downward a little bit from about Memorial Day through the end of August or beginning of September,” said AAA regional public affairs director Gene LaDoucer.

This time around, LaDoucer says the rate hike is due to a few foreign and domestic factors.

Internationally, he says Russia and Saudi Arabia cut oil production. Domestically, he says high temperatures are causing refinery workers to reduce output, and more people are on the roads which increases demand.

“The cure for high gasoline prices is high gasoline prices. As prices become higher, people start to use less. If people start to use less, the supply starts to build and that results, ultimately, in lower gasoline prices,” said LaDoucer.

LaDoucer says the supply chain could get disrupted during hurricane season, which could also raise prices.

However, he says September brings winter-grade fuel, which costs less to produce.

Plus, he says people drive less in the winter, which could bring prices down.

