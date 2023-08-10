New study leads to insight on genes and weight gain

By Monica Hannan
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - New study helps isolate genes that lead to weight gain.

The next time you’re tempted to blame yourself for weight gain, consider this: obesity is often a result of your genetic makeup, and a recent study isolated which genes those are, bringing us closer to effective treatments.

Scientists have learned there are many different types of obesity that result not only from where and how you live, but how those factors mix with your particular genetic makeup.

For instance, obesity that begins in childhood is likely sparked by a specific set of genes that are different from those that result in adult-onset obesity. Similarly, obesity in men may have different gene components than obesity in women. Doctors hope those differences can be used to pinpoint specific and more effective treatments for each individual.

The study was published in the journal “Cell Genomics.”

