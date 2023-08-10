ND Petroleum Council brings Ukrainian refugees to work in oil through “Bakken GROW”

Oilfield
Oilfield(KFYR)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the war in Ukraine continues, the North Dakota Petroleum Council is helping refugees find work.

The North Dakota Petroleum Council launched “Bakken Grow,” or global recruitment of oilfield workers, in March. The program uses the “Uniting for Ukraine” humanitarian effort to find qualified Ukrainians looking to move and find work. Since the program began, the Council has brought 24 refugees to our state to work in the Bakken.

“These folks from Ukraine are looking for an opportunity to put some money away for their families to bring their families here, settle in for a while and see what happens back home. We’re hoping that some of these folks stay long term and so are the communities involved. I say it’s a win, win, win,” said Bakken Grow manager Brent Sanford.

Brent Sanford says it’s beneficial for the refugees who need work, the employer who needs employees and the state’s economy and oil industry. The refugees are considered humanitarian parolees and can work immediately for two years in North Dakota. Sanford says the program is needed to fill jobs in the oilfield as unemployment has dropped.

But the Ukrainians must have a sponsor to come over and work. To find out more or become a sponsor, visit NDOIL.ORG/BAKKEN-GROW.

