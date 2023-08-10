Minot man’s mother missing in Maui

LAHAINA, Hawaii (KMOT) – A Minot man says his mother is missing in Maui, amid the ongoing wildfires that are ravaging Hawaii.

Joshua Herman said his mother, 57-year-old Rebecca Rans Wells, lives in Lahaina, and that the neighborhood is completely destroyed.

Herman said she has not turned up at any hospitals or shelters so far, despite a great deal of social media exposure.

He said she is not very mobile, and does not have a vehicle, nor did she have cell service when the fires started.

Herman said the last time Rebecca was heard from was before the fires began.

Your News Leader will follow up with the Herman family on the search for Rebecca.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.