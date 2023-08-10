Leadership with Minot Public Schools reacts to approval of students teachers for ND

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Upon request from the North Dakota Education Standards and Practice board, Governor Doug Burgum declared an emergency ruling for the teacher shortage.

Although it is not a long-term solution, student teachers will be allowed to lead their own classrooms without a license.

The student teachers invited to run their own classrooms will be expected to complete all classwork and provide letters of recommendation before leading a class, if asked.

Dr. Mark Vollmer serves as superintendent of Minot Public Schools, which educates roughly 7,700 students.

He said there are differing opinions on this.

He said this serves as a band-aid to a very serious problem and that the focus should be on the recruitment of students currently seeking alternative pathways.

Vollmer said we need educational professionals that are in it for the long haul.

He said the need for innovative and energetic individuals is immense.

“We need more teachers. I am a firm believer that if you’re looking at making a career change, or are looking at being a teacher, please think about that,” said Vollmer.

Vollmer said there are alternative pathways to being in a classroom for those not currently pursuing a teaching career.

He also said that our state’s Educational Standards and Practices Board is innovative and creative and those previously deciding against education should maybe reconsider.

He hopes that student teachers participating in this will stay in the communities they are in.

Vollmer also said MPS is well-staffed and will more than likely not participate in this program; but that for Class B schools and districts in the more rural areas, it could be a game changer.

The first day for Minot Public Schools is August 23.

