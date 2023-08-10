I Can Swim Camp helps people of all abilities learn to swim

I Can Swim camp lesson
I Can Swim camp lesson(KFYR)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Swimming is a fun pastime for kids, but also a critical survival skill. Kids of all ages and abilities got the chance to splash around at the annual I Can Swim Camp. The volunteers and staff make sure to accommodate the needs of kids with disabilities.

The kids are learning all types of skills at the Bismarck Aquatic Center.

The focus of the camp is survival in the water.

“Just relaxing on your back and breathing and floating and being calm is a big hurdle, like just being comfortable but that is such a crucial survival skill because you can breathe so easily you can call out for help if you need to when you’re floating on your back,” said Matt Poppe, swim coach.

While the kids are learning skills, the staff and volunteers are also spreading the message of inclusion.

“We accept everybody for who they are and we can see past people’s disabilities. And being able to be in a community like Bismarck, and even like at Century is just really special because I get to participate in that every day whether it’s purposefully like I can swim or just going like day-to-day normal stuff,” said Rachael Lubale, senior at Century.

The experience shapes the students and the teachers with new perspectives.

“Every single year is a new opportunity for me to learn a new teaching style or a new way to communicate with someone or like how to be flexible,” said Lubale.

The volunteers leave with a new understanding of people with disabilities.

“With our 15-year-olds who didn’t work with kids with disabilities at all before the camp now doing it and they have them, their swim buddy who they get along with so well and they are excited to see in the morning,” said Poppe.

By the end of the week, the kids will have new skills in and out of the water.

The camp is hosted by Keeping the Promise, an organization that aims to provide disability-related support and services.

