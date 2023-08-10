How NWS meteorologists conduct surveys to determine tornado or severe t-storm wind damage | Severe Weather Warning Process Part 5

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When severe weather strikes, National Weather Service meteorologists need to act like detectives to determine what caused the damage.

After the NWS is alerted to damage from severe thunderstorms by emergency management, law enforcement or the public, they might travel to survey it.

“The first thing we have to determine is how intense the storm was, what type of damage was done, were there any injuries or deaths. Now, if there were any deaths or injuries, we’re going to go out and [conduct a] damage survey to determine, was it high wind that did the damage or was it a tornado?” said John Paul Martin, warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Bismarck.

To help make that determination, they need to get to the scene as soon as possible.

“We want the evidence to be what it was before anyone moved anything,” said Martin.

The meteorologists use a set of 28 damage indicators to rate the severity of the damage.

“Once we find our damage indicator, a pole, a light pole, a tree, was it a softwood tree or a hardwood tree? Once we determine that damage indicator, then we look for, well, how badly was this thing damaged? And that’s what takes us up on the scale,” said Martin.

Damage indicators (left) and degree of damage, meaning the severity of the damage (right) (NWS)

These damage indicators can be used to determine the EF rating of a tornado or the magnitude of winds.

“You determine the damage, and then from that, the wind speed falls out from there,” said Martin.

Tornado EF scale and expected damage for each rating (NWS)

Tornado damage will usually be convergent and left in circular patterns, whereas debris from high-end winds is typically pushed in a divergent pattern.

“We have to be careful when we assume, ‘Oh, this had to be a tornado,’ we hear that a lot. When I go to survey the damage, in my mind is not that this was a tornado and I want to disprove that. In my mind is, this was not a tornado, and now I need the evidence to change my mind to say it was,” said Martin.

How to determine the difference between tornado and high-end severe t-storm wind damage (KFYR)

The National Weather Service hopes to increase the number of damage indicators on its list, so that fewer tornadoes get an EF-Unkown rating, like the one near Wilton on August 1. That was one of a few surveys conducted this year by the Bismarck NWS, the others being when high winds caused extensive damage in the Beulah Bay and Hazen Bay areas on that same day as well as in Sioux County in June.

And if you ever experience damage from a severe thunderstorm…

“Think of the National Weather Service, give us a call, and let us know. You don’t have to give us your name or things like that if you don’t want to. We’d like to have that so that we can come talk to you about it if we feel we need to do a damage survey, but just so that we know these things are happening,” said Martin.

Satellites and drones are newer technologies being used to help pinpoint and assess damage in more rural areas.

