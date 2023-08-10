Habitat for Humanity repairs and renovates home in northwest Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Wells Fargo Builds program awarded a $15,000 grant to Habitat for Humanity to repair and renovate a home in Northwest Minot.

This funding is part of a $7.5 million donation to Habitat for Humanity International through the program to build and repair more than 350 affordable homes nationwide.

Habitat for Humanity and Wells Fargo have worked together for more than two decades to increase access to affordable homes and homeownership for those in need.

“It’s very rewarding. It’s great to see the families when they move into a house, or we do home preservation projects when we build a wheelchair ramp or something like that for a family. It’s, you know, life-changing for many people,” said Roxy Volk, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity Northern Lights Chapter.

More than 11 percent of North Dakota homeowners dedicate more than half their income to their homes. There are numerous families in Minot that are unable to pay for housing.

Habitat for Humanity Northern Lights is currently searching for a family for this home, which is handicap accessible.

Low to moderate income is a requirement. The mortgages are held by Habitat for Humanity with a zero percent interest rate on the home for the buyers. Whoever purchases the home must invest 250 hours of labor per adult.

To apply for this home, visit http://minothabitat.org/# and click on the “Housing-ReStore tab”. There is a “Housing Application” link in the green box.

