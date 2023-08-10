First Western Bank collects snacks for local schools

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The rain Thursday afternoon didn’t stop people from going to one of the parks for some backyard food.

Danielle Rued, communication specialist with First Western Bank, said they weren’t just feeding their base hamburgers and hot dogs, they were also collecting snacks as part of their essentials for learning programs.

She said they’ve been doing it for the last couple of years since they saw the need.

“I know that when I’m hungry, I can’t focus. And so I’m just excited for the kids to have this opportunity to have these snacks,” said Rued.

She said they’ll be collecting these snacks for local schools that are low-income for another week.

