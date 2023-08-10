Dickinson boy paints works of art

DICKINSON, N.D. (KQCD) - During the summer some students take up new hobbies or a job.

An eleven-year-old Dickinson boy’s new hobby is also a business opportunity.

William Pavlicek says he uses his imagination to bring his ideas to life.

“I was thinking maybe like a mountain, like, sunset you know,” said William Pavlicek, from Dickinson.

He admits he wasn’t always this good, and says a well-known artist inspired him to start painting this summer.

“I just remembered watching Bob Ross with my family one night and I decided to give painting a go because I figured I was pretty good with art,” said Pavlicek.

Pavlicek says he and his family decided to share his paintings online for purchase and the response was overwhelming.

“‘That’s talent right there, wow he does amazing work,’” said Pavlicek, reading an online comment about his pieces.

He has a message to those who have been following his artwork.

“Honestly thank you, thank you so much,” said Pavlicek.

Pavlicek says he enjoys painting landscapes but is ready for a new challenge with his art.

“Some sort of animals, like some native to North Dakota like bison,” said Pavlicek.

Pavlicek will start sixth grade next week and plans to continue painting throughout the school year.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.