Dickinson boy paints works of art

William with a painting of his
William with a painting of his(KQCD)
By Sara Berlinger
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKINSON, N.D. (KQCD) - During the summer some students take up new hobbies or a job.

An eleven-year-old Dickinson boy’s new hobby is also a business opportunity.

William Pavlicek says he uses his imagination to bring his ideas to life.

“I was thinking maybe like a mountain, like, sunset you know,” said William Pavlicek, from Dickinson.

He admits he wasn’t always this good, and says a well-known artist inspired him to start painting this summer.

“I just remembered watching Bob Ross with my family one night and I decided to give painting a go because I figured I was pretty good with art,” said Pavlicek.

Pavlicek says he and his family decided to share his paintings online for purchase and the response was overwhelming.

“‘That’s talent right there, wow he does amazing work,’” said Pavlicek, reading an online comment about his pieces.

He has a message to those who have been following his artwork.

“Honestly thank you, thank you so much,” said Pavlicek.

Pavlicek says he enjoys painting landscapes but is ready for a new challenge with his art.

“Some sort of animals, like some native to North Dakota like bison,” said Pavlicek.

Pavlicek will start sixth grade next week and plans to continue painting throughout the school year.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: LaVonne Lutz, Lyn James, Kasey Burke, Claire Burke
Four generations working together; Bowman business a true family affair
Chain-brand businesses coming to Williston
Starbucks, Jersey Mike’s, and more coming to new development in North Williston
Incumbents hold seats on Board
UPDATE: Williston School Board election results
Peggy Jones was attacked by a snake when it fell down on her from above. She says a hawk then...
GRAPHIC: Hawk drops snake on woman; both animals attack her
Trooper Shawn Fulwider (right) presents Brandon Hass with the Colonel’s Award for Excellence
Firefighter recognized for lifesaving efforts at a crash in Bismarck

Latest News

Essentials for learning hosted by First Western Bank
First Western Bank collects snacks for local schools
Members of the Disabled American Veterans group
Those Who Serve: DAV keeps local veterans involved in health and community
ND hits unseasonably high gas prices; expert explains why and what's next
North Dakota hits unseasonably high gas prices; expert explains why and what’s next
First News at Noon
First News at Noon Weather 8/10/2023