Cavalier man sentenced to 29 years for child porn

By Bella Kraft
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CAVALIER, N.D. (KFYR) - A Cavalier man has been sentenced to 29 years in prison for having child pornography and failing to register as a sex offender.

Authorities say they found more than 500 images and videos of child porn on Cody O’Hara’s cell phone.

In 2012, O’Hara was sentenced to 78 months in prison for possession of child porn.

Investigators found O’Hara was also sexually abusing one of the children depicted.

