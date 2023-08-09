Williston school board election

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Ballots are still being counted in Williston for three seats on the district school board.

Board President Chris Jundt, Vice President Kyle Renner, and John Kasmer were recalled in May.

Jonathon Greiner, Ryan Park, and Sharlet Mohr are looking to take their places.

Polls closed at 7 p.m.

Your News Leader will have results during Country Morning Today.

