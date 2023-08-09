Williston school board election

Williston school board election candidates
Williston school board election candidates(KUMV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Ballots are still being counted in Williston for three seats on the district school board.

Board President Chris Jundt, Vice President Kyle Renner, and John Kasmer were recalled in May.

Jonathon Greiner, Ryan Park, and Sharlet Mohr are looking to take their places.

Polls closed at 7 p.m.

Your News Leader will have results during Country Morning Today.

Related Coverage:

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bikes lined up for annual Sturgis rally, 2023
Sturgis director: ‘We have never had a drenching rain like this’
No cell phones
New school year brings new cell phone policy for Bowman County high school
Chain-brand businesses coming to Williston
Starbucks, Jersey Mike’s, and more coming to new development in North Williston
Hit and run victim's name released
UPDATE: Victim’s name released in hit and run near New Town
32-year-old dead, two others injured in crash in New Town Saturday night

Latest News

Opioid Settlement
Update from Ward County on approach to opioid settlements
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
KMOT First News at Six Sportscast 8/08/23
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
KMOT First News at Six Weather 8/08/23
First News at Six
KFYR First News at Six Sportscast 8/08/23