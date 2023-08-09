Walls up at data center near Williston, but residents say noise issues remain

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Sound mitigation walls are up at the Atlas Power Data Center near Williston, but residents in the Judson Township argue hasn’t blocked the noise.

Atlas Power paid Urban Solutions Group to design the walls. They line the western and southern parts of the data center, with openings on the south side for traffic. There are no barriers on the eastern and northern parts of the data center.

We conducted sound measurements and there were similar decibel levels between August 8 with the wall and June 21 without the wall. Both showed levels around 65 to 85 decibels. Some readings on August 8 were above what was measured on June 21, but a wind gust may have factored into that.

Lacie White, who lives south of the data center, has posted videos claiming readings above 80 decibels in the evenings. Her most recent was on August 8, recording 89 decibels.

The Centers for Disease Control said 70 decibels is comparable to a washing machine and 80 decibels is like hearing traffic noise inside a car.

Corey Seidel, who lives near White, said he’s disappointed.

“It’s still unacceptable noise. It’s [zoned] heavy industrial, it’s supposed to keep their noise and dust and everything inside their perimeter, and it’s definitely not that,” said Seidel.

Seidel cites the Williams County Zoning Ordinance that states all pollution, such as lights, noise, and odors, must be contained within a heavy industrial area.

We reached out to Urban Solutions Group for comment. CEO Heidi Gill declined to comment on the matter.

Both Seidel and White said they received texts from Urban Solutions saying they could not speak on the matter and would instead direct their concerns to Atlas Power.

Phase two of the Data Center has been under scrutiny for other violations, including not having approval from the state electrical board and county inspectors. Those issues have been fixed, so Williams County Commissioners granted the company a 60-day certificate of occupancy on June 29. They said they believe this would give Atlas Power enough time to address the noise.

