Update from Ward County on approach to opioid settlements

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The state of North Dakota is projected to receive around $60 million through the opioid settlement over the next 18 years. Ward County has also filed lawsuits in addition to the state.

County Auditor Marisa Haman said the county has settled lawsuits with at least two opioid manufacturers and funds are trickling in.

So far, they’ve received almost $47,000 and the total amount over the next 10 years depends on what’s decided in ongoing lawsuits.

She said one option on where the money goes could be to the state directly.

“I think we could actually send them the funds we’ve received, and they would allocate it, or we could go directly to first district,” said Haman.

House Bill 1447, which passed in this year’s session, sets guidelines for how the state handles the funds.

