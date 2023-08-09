The Stockmen’s Association is getting a new facility

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After 50 years, buildings begin to experience wear and tear.

That’s why the Stockmen’s Association is getting a new building to accommodate its highest member count of all time and its need for more facilities.

The new building will cost around three million dollars. Stockmen’s Association, the Stockmen’s Foundation, member donations and the sale of their existing location will be used for funding.

The new location will have a wider driving area for oversized trucks and trailers and a larger boardroom.

“The momentum is strong, there’s a lot of enthusiasm in the cattle industry, and certainly this project is one that we are very proud of and one that wouldn’t be possible without the support of a lot of people,” said Julie Ellingson, Executive Vice President.

The new building will be at 4520 Ottawa Street in Bismarck.

The project should be completed by the end of the year.

