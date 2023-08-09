Relief for Minot Police Department as wall nears completion

The wall between the Minot Auditorium and the police station
The wall between the Minot Auditorium and the police station
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The wall between the Minot Auditorium and the police station is looking brand new.

Police Chief John Klug says knowing that they have a solid structure is important.

He said after two seasons of dealing with the dirt pile-up, and especially after rainstorms, it’s nice to have the lot back.

“Just being able to pull in, find a parking spot and have our operation flowing normal again, it’s a relief,” said Klug.

He said it feels safer as a public servant tasked with providing safety to others.

