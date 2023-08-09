Relief for Minot Police Department as wall nears completion

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The wall between the Minot Auditorium and the police station is looking brand new.

Police Chief John Klug says knowing that they have a solid structure is important.

He said after two seasons of dealing with the dirt pile-up, and especially after rainstorms, it’s nice to have the lot back.

“Just being able to pull in, find a parking spot and have our operation flowing normal again, it’s a relief,” said Klug.

He said it feels safer as a public servant tasked with providing safety to others.

