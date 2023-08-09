Pro’s Pointer #15: Live Bait

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Live bait has probably been catching fish since the first hook was invented, but keeping live bait alive for a long time between fishing trips can be tricky. In this week’s Pro’s Pointer, Johnnie Candle tells us that you will be rewarded, down the road, if you can keep your leeches alive.

“I just got myself a very large batch of leeches to keep into the fall, and I know this may seem excessive but they are really hard to get this time of the year and I want to have them to help me catch fish later in the season,” said Johnnie Candle, MWC World Walleye Champion & N.D. Fishing Hall of Fame Inductee. “It’s not that hard to keep leeches long term but here’s a few things to think about. The first thing is to keep them cold. I have the temperature in my bait fridge at 38 degrees, that’s just enough to put those leeches in a state of, let’s call it, pseudo hibernation.”

“The next thing you want to remember is to get the dead ones out of your bucket,” said Candle. “It’s much like any other live bait if you keep something dead in there it seems to accelerate the process of the rest of your bait dying and the last thing to remember is to keep that water fresh. I prefer to use well water when I can get it, lake water possibly if you have to. You want to remember to keep that water at the same temperature that you’re taking them out of before you put them in a new container, and if worse comes to worst and you have to use tap water, please let it sit out 24 hours so all of the gasses can escape and it doesn’t kill your bait. So keep all of these tips in mind. Trust me, it’s worth the effort. If you’re the person that has leeches in September and October, it makes fishing kind of like giving candy to a baby.”

