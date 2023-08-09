Potential increase in Ward County property tax in 2024

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Ward County commissioners approved the preliminary 2024 budget for the county, and it looks like taxpayers could see a slight increase in property taxes.

County Auditor Marisa Haman said the county tax portion could increase property taxes by $18 a year.

She said their goals are aimed at using sales tax to pay off the bond used to build the county jail addition.

Once it’s complete, she said the sales tax would be used for the highway department instead of what’s being used currently – property taxes.

“Typically, we get over $6 million in sales tax here, so that would be a big shift if we can start using that for the roads,” said Haman.

County residents will get those estimates in the mail on August 31.

Haman said they have until October 10 to make budget adjustments, and those tweaks can only go down, not up.

A public hearing on the estimated tax notice will be held on September 19, at 7 p.m. at the Ward County Administration Building.

