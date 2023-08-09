Potential increase in Ward County property tax in 2024

Potential increase in Ward County property tax in 2024
Potential increase in Ward County property tax in 2024(KMOT-TV)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Ward County commissioners approved the preliminary 2024 budget for the county, and it looks like taxpayers could see a slight increase in property taxes.

County Auditor Marisa Haman said the county tax portion could increase property taxes by $18 a year.

She said their goals are aimed at using sales tax to pay off the bond used to build the county jail addition.

Once it’s complete, she said the sales tax would be used for the highway department instead of what’s being used currently – property taxes.

“Typically, we get over $6 million in sales tax here, so that would be a big shift if we can start using that for the roads,” said Haman.

County residents will get those estimates in the mail on August 31.

Haman said they have until October 10 to make budget adjustments, and those tweaks can only go down, not up.

A public hearing on the estimated tax notice will be held on September 19, at 7 p.m. at the Ward County Administration Building.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chain-brand businesses coming to Williston
Starbucks, Jersey Mike’s, and more coming to new development in North Williston
Hit and run victim's name released
UPDATE: Victim’s name released in hit and run near New Town
Pictured: Mountain Lion; N.B. This is not the animal spotted
Report of mountain lion in northwest Minot likely a false alarm
Bikes lined up for annual Sturgis rally, 2023
Sturgis director: ‘We have never had a drenching rain like this’
Hankinson's Cody Mauch was taken 48th overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2nd round of...
Mauch named starter for Tampa Bay Bucs

Latest News

Lifeguard shortage impacted Bismarck outdoor pool season
Lifeguard shortage impacted Bismarck outdoor pool season
New Stockmen building
The Stockmen’s Association is getting a new facility
The wall between the Minot Auditorium and the police station
Relief for Minot Police Department as wall nears completion
Lewis and Clark School District makes teaching structure changes ahead of year
Lewis and Clark School District makes teaching structure changes ahead of year