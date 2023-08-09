North Dakota teacher reflects on educational journey to South Africa

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Our passions and our curiosity can take us anywhere around the world.

It took Sara Medalen, a Sunnyside Elementary teacher, to Africa last month.

Medalen is serious about her reading.

“She does books and braids, too,” said Calliope Lund, a student.

Medalen was accepted into the global learning fellowship through the National Education Association.

She was able to connect with teachers from every state in the U.S. in advancing their professional development.

The program is dedicated to learning about the country they would visit by the end of their fellowship — South Africa.

“I didn’t know. Super shocked!” said Natalia Guzman, another student.

Medalen said they absorbed the United Nations’ sustainable development goals, one of which is quality education.

“How can we solve those problems and even beyond that, for our students to be able to look right here in our own community and say, what are some problems in our community?” asked Medalen.

This award-winning teacher is used to sharing more than souvenirs.

“In the past, I learned about different girls that have gone through a lot and stuff like that,” said Lund.

Medalen said the trip was a chance to immerse herself in what she’d learned about the South African school system.

“Learning about apartheid and seeing hearing firsthand from people who were actually pushed out of their communities and their homes… they’re still alive. They’re alive to tell you about it,” said Medalen.

With others across the United States divided into small groups, they put together curriculums that look at the issues of the world.

“I really feel like I came home a changed person,” said Medalen.

She said when she was a little girl, her parents’ travels to other countries sparked her interest.

