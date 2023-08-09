North Dakota man says he’s alive thanks to quick actions by bystander and EMS

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In medical emergency where seconds can determine life or death, Jason Schmidt says his survival stands as a testament to the critical importance of quick thinking and effective first response.

On July 14th, Schmidt’s life hung in the balance, as the actions of a bystander and medical first responders made all the difference when he suddenly went into cardiac arrest.

For Tabitha Muncy, her ordinary day turned into a life-altering moment. While going about her daily routine, she witnessed Jason Schmidt suddenly collapse onto the floor.

“Thinking back to that day is just a blur,” Muncy said. “I remember walking to the gym, I saw him collapse on the floor, I think my brain stopped working, and I just kind of kicked into action.”

Muncy administered CPR as well as a shock from an AED device. She was not only the first point of contact, but kept up the life saving efforts until EMT’s arrived.

Statistics from the American Heart Association state The national survival rate for out-of-hospital cardiac arrests stands at a mere 10%. Had it not been for Muncy’s swift actions and the intervention of EMT’s, Schmidt’s chances of survival would have been even slimmer.

Schmidt felt compelled to express his gratitude to those who played a role in saving his life on that fateful day, as well as acknowledge and honor their heroic deeds.

While Addressing EMTs and other individuals who had supported him through his harrowing experience, Schmidt displayed his emotion.

“I keep hearing that I’m a miracle and shouldn’t be here,” Schmidt said. “You guys saved me. I’m here because of you guys, You guys saved me.”

Schmidt is currently undergoing further physical therapy and rehabilitation, but says being alive is something he’s not taking for granted.

“It feels good to be here.” Schmidt said. “I just want to thank all the heroes who saved me.”

