Maui wild grass fires cause evacuations

Wild grass fires spreading across Maui
Wild grass fires spreading across Maui(Courtesy of CNN)
By Elizabeth Shores
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAUI, H.I. (KFYR) - Wild grass fires spreading across Maui and Big Island have forced hundreds of locals and tourists to evacuate the area.

The fires on Maui aren’t too different from your typical North Dakota grass fire. Jeffrey Schild, the Fire Weather Program Leader for the local NOAA, says they both use dry grass as fuel and are moved by the wind, but there is one key difference.

“They have a hurricane passing to the south, Hurricane Dora, passing to the south, off to the southwest, which is actually what is creating the strong winds for them. I saw they had a wind gust of 82 with that, which ended up breaking power poles, and they’ve had a lot of power outages. For us, the source of our winds is usually behind a frontal passage,” Schild said.

14-thousand buildings lost power this morning, resulting in a 911 outage. Thousands of people have taken shelter across the island, with some jumping into the ocean to escape immediate danger.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chain-brand businesses coming to Williston
Starbucks, Jersey Mike’s, and more coming to new development in North Williston
Hit and run victim's name released
UPDATE: Victim’s name released in hit and run near New Town
Pictured: Mountain Lion; N.B. This is not the animal spotted
Report of mountain lion in northwest Minot likely a false alarm
Bikes lined up for annual Sturgis rally, 2023
Sturgis director: ‘We have never had a drenching rain like this’
Hankinson's Cody Mauch was taken 48th overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2nd round of...
Mauch named starter for Tampa Bay Bucs

Latest News

First News at Noon
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 8/09/2023
Pro's Pointer
Pro’s Pointer #15: Live Bait
NDSU awarded 265,001
North Dakota State University Awarded Over $250,000 by National Science Foundation, Senator Cramer Announced
Some readings on August 8 were above what was measured on June 21 before the wall was up, but a...
Walls up at data center near Williston, but residents say noise issues remain