Maui wild grass fires cause evacuations

MAUI, H.I. (KFYR) - Wild grass fires spreading across Maui and Big Island have forced hundreds of locals and tourists to evacuate the area.

The fires on Maui aren’t too different from your typical North Dakota grass fire. Jeffrey Schild, the Fire Weather Program Leader for the local NOAA, says they both use dry grass as fuel and are moved by the wind, but there is one key difference.

“They have a hurricane passing to the south, Hurricane Dora, passing to the south, off to the southwest, which is actually what is creating the strong winds for them. I saw they had a wind gust of 82 with that, which ended up breaking power poles, and they’ve had a lot of power outages. For us, the source of our winds is usually behind a frontal passage,” Schild said.

14-thousand buildings lost power this morning, resulting in a 911 outage. Thousands of people have taken shelter across the island, with some jumping into the ocean to escape immediate danger.

