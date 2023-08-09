Male arrested for shooting firearm in southeast Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - A 21-year-old male has been arrested for discharging a gun Tuesday night in Minot.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots at a mobile home park in southeast Minot. They spoke with two victims who said the suspect, Bridger Watson, of Minot, shot a firearm in the direction of one of the victims, who was seated in a vehicle. Police later found a bullet hole on the outside of the vehicle. The second victim also claimed Watson pointed his gun in their direction.

Officers say they located the firearm and arrested Watson for reckless endangerment, terrorizing and discharging a firearm within city limits.

No one was injured in the incident.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.