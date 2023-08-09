Lifeguard shortage impacted Bismarck outdoor pool season

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Keeping Bismarck’s outdoor pools open was a challenge this season.

Wachter Aquatic Complex never opened, and the Elks Pool opened up late.

Bismarck Parks and Recreation is creating plans to make sure all three outdoor pools are staffed next year.

“We, of course, want to be back to normal. We want to have three pools open and offer outdoor swim lessons like we do every year for three sessions. But, you know, we’re kind of given some lemons this year. So we did our best and made some lemonade,” Dylan Thiem Facilities Manager.

They were not able to staff the Wachter Pool this year.

“There’s a lot of opportunities elsewhere, maybe in the whole state the whole nation, and especially in our community. You know, everybody’s hiring, looking for help,” said Thiem.

Bismarck Parks and Recreation is reaching out to colleges and high schools to get staff.

This year there are free lifeguard classes for potential employees.

“We’re in the process right now of hosting a lifeguard class. It’s currently going on. and we’ll have three more Leading up to October so we have those throughout the year, and we continuously look to put those classes together,” said Mike Wald, Facilities and Programs Director.

He says staff has met to find a way to provide more incentives to get workers.

The indoor Bismarck Aquatic Center will be fully staffed long after the outdoor pools close.

Hillside Pool is closing this Friday and the Elk’s Pool will close Sunday, August 20.

