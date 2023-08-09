Lewis and Clark School District makes teaching structure changes ahead of year

BERTHOLD, N.D. (KMOT) - At the Lewis and Clark School District, the new school year brings some changes.

The school will hold 200 students, K thru 12, and they’re trying something new this year.

High School Principal Jacob Jenkins said the fourth, fifth and sixth-grade teachers will each take on a subject.

Instead of them teaching all the subjects to their class, one teaches math, one teaches language arts and one teaches reading.

He said the students will have the same teacher for that subject for up to three years.

“We can track that development and really hone in on what they need and how we can support them, and so we’re excited about that,” said Jenkins.

Apart from academic changes, they are going to continue their bomber buddy program, which allows high schoolers to volunteer for a buddy from K to fourth grade.

The first day of school for the district is Aug. 17.

