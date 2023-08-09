Lewis and Clark School District makes teaching structure changes ahead of year

Lewis and Clark School District makes teaching structure changes ahead of year
Lewis and Clark School District makes teaching structure changes ahead of year(KFYR-TV)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERTHOLD, N.D. (KMOT) - At the Lewis and Clark School District, the new school year brings some changes.

The school will hold 200 students, K thru 12, and they’re trying something new this year.

High School Principal Jacob Jenkins said the fourth, fifth and sixth-grade teachers will each take on a subject.

Instead of them teaching all the subjects to their class, one teaches math, one teaches language arts and one teaches reading.

He said the students will have the same teacher for that subject for up to three years.

“We can track that development and really hone in on what they need and how we can support them, and so we’re excited about that,” said Jenkins.

Apart from academic changes, they are going to continue their bomber buddy program, which allows high schoolers to volunteer for a buddy from K to fourth grade.

The first day of school for the district is Aug. 17.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chain-brand businesses coming to Williston
Starbucks, Jersey Mike’s, and more coming to new development in North Williston
Hit and run victim's name released
UPDATE: Victim’s name released in hit and run near New Town
Pictured: Mountain Lion; N.B. This is not the animal spotted
Report of mountain lion in northwest Minot likely a false alarm
Bikes lined up for annual Sturgis rally, 2023
Sturgis director: ‘We have never had a drenching rain like this’
Hankinson's Cody Mauch was taken 48th overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2nd round of...
Mauch named starter for Tampa Bay Bucs

Latest News

Lifeguard shortage impacted Bismarck outdoor pool season
Lifeguard shortage impacted Bismarck outdoor pool season
New Stockmen building
The Stockmen’s Association is getting a new facility
Potential increase in Ward County property tax in 2024
Potential increase in Ward County property tax in 2024
The wall between the Minot Auditorium and the police station
Relief for Minot Police Department as wall nears completion