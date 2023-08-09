Graduate Guidance: 20 recent high school grads share their advice for incoming freshmen

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - This summer, Your News Leader spoke with 20 members of the high school class of 2023.

The valedictorians, Mr. and Miss Basketball finalists, student government presidents, and team captains shared their advice for incoming freshmen, in “Graduate Guidance.”

“If (I’m talking to) a 14-year-old Darik, I’d tell him to just focus on himself,” said Darik Dissette, Minot High.

“Shoot your shot. Do your thing when you have your chance,” said Valerie Stevens, Glenburn.

“What you do isn’t going to matter in five years. It’s not that big of a deal. Just have fun,” said Mykell Heidlebaugh, Rugby.

“Get outside of your comfort zone. Maybe embarrass yourself every once in a while,” said Elise Altringer, Our Redeemer’s.

“Take it all in and just have fun with it,” said DeAnna Heinze, Glenburn.

“Get involved and go out of your comfort zone. Don’t just stay back go out and find your friends and do new things that you might not feel super comfortable doing,” said Coltan Francis, Our Redeemer’s.

“Take as many electives as you can- maybe not as many- but you should experiment,” said Maya Aguilar, Minot High.

“High school is kind of a place where you can experiment a little bit. Maybe join FACS, or try other things, even if it’s not within a classroom setting. It’s important to try things like FFA or FBLA,” said Kaelyn Bachmeier, Des Lacs-Burlington.

“Get involved in as many things as possible, as soon as possible, because you honestly don’t know what will happen. There’s going to be some things that you know that you won’t be made for and that’s fine, but you will find the things that you really are made for,” said Kyle Sandy, Velva.

“You are definitely more capable than you think you are. Like if you have something you want to try out. Try it out. If you don’t like it, that’s fine,” said Sydnee Bruce, Turtle Mountain Community High School.

“Be involved in as much as you can be involved in. Even if you don’t feel like going or think it’s not going to be important, once you go you’ll end up loving the experience and you’ll meet so many people,” said Lauryn Keller, DLB.

“Take it all in because everyone always says it goes by super fast. You believe them, but you don’t really know how fast it goes until it’s gone,” said Berkley Selzler, Velva.

“I wish I knew to take it in because I was really ready to graduate early. I wanted to get out of high school as fast as I could,” said Jayden Speraw, Minot High.

“Enjoy all the memories because four years seems like a long time but it goes by really fast,” said Erik Foster, Rugby.

“You have to treat your team like your family. The last two years of football that we had we were so close as a group. We had so much fun together that I think that contributed a lot to our success,” said Gabe Glasner, Bottineau.

“Don’t take for granted the smaller things you know, like the team meals and getting ready in the locker room and stuff. A lot of people think about the games and stuff but it’s the smaller things that mean the most,” said Ryder Pollman, Bottineau.

“Never give up. Keep working hard. I feel like this year, a lot of people doubted us because we lost so many seniors. But we just never gave up. We kept working hard and everyone stepped up big time. We still got our final goal,” said Marissa Thorson, Minot High.

“Don’t take the easy road. Push yourself to do and be the best,” said Amya Gourneau, TMCHS.

“I don’t really wish I knew anything different. I think that growing up you have to learn some certain things. I would just play it out how it goes and then you learn as you go,” said Carson Yale, DLB.

“School can become stressful. It’s not going to get any easier in life. You have to learn how to roll with the punches and go strong through everything,” said Ellie Braaten, Westhope.

