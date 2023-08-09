Four generations working together; Bowman business a true family affair

BOWMAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Small businesses often become a family affair. Often that happens by accident, but for one Bowman family, it was intentional.

And now, there are four generations working together at their flower and coffee shop.

Claire Burke finds joy here making coffee and helping people.

“It makes me feel good about myself to help other people,” said the 15-year-old, a self-proclaimed people person.

“I love seeing people,” she added.

When she comes to work, Claire gets to see some of her favorite people: her mom Kasey Burke, her grandma Lyn James and her great-grandma LaVonne Lutz. They are four generations working together to keep this small business open on Bowman’s main street.

“We each have our own space to work in and have our own duties,” explained Lyn.

Lyn’s specialty is flowers.

“I do all the ordering and the planning and most of the arrangements,” she said.

Her daughter Kasey handles the products, bookwork and marketing. Kasey’s daughter Claire is most comfortable behind the coffee bar.

“I usually make drinks, take flower orders,” said Claire.

And then there’s LaVonne. She’s the baker.

“It’s a joy for me at my age to be able to do this,” said LaVonne.

At age 85, Lavonne bakes dozens of her famous cookies every day. LaVonne says she learned many of her baking skills from her mother-in-law, Madeline Lutz. She keeps her memory close, adding a fifth generation to the mix.

“This was her spoon, and this was her apron,” said LaVonne. “She was a baker. She taught me a lot about what I know about baking. She was special.”

Special, just like this family’s dedication to this business and to each other.

“How many people my age could say my mom works with me? She’s an absolute delight. We’re very fortunate,” said Lyn.

“Not many people get to do this,” added LaVonne.

“It’s just so important to keep family together. And the fact that we get to do it on a daily basis is just amazing. It means the world to me,” said Kasey.

“Seeing my family every day is really nice,” said Claire.

That togetherness is just one of the things that makes this place and this family so special.

LaVonne and Lyn have been business partners since 1997. They moved to their current location on Bowman’s main street in 1999.

LaVonne says she’s often asked when she plans to retire. She says she’ll hang up her apron when coming to work every day starts to feel like a job.

