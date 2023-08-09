Firefighter recognized for lifesaving efforts at a crash in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A man who works for both the Burleigh Rural Fire Department and the Bismarck Fire Department was honored by the North Dakota Highway Patrol for his lifesaving efforts at a crash that occurred on June 28 in Bismarck.

At approximately 8:15 that morning, three adults and one juvenile were critically injured in a two-vehicle crash on Centennial Road, near Knudsen Avenue. Brandon Hass was off-duty and driving nearby. NDHP says that Hass made sure the crash was reported and then, after assessing the situation, provided clear direction to assist those who were onsite.

The Highway Patrol says that while Hass was tending to two of the injured victims, one of the vehicles — which was occupied by the other two individuals — caught fire. Hass extracted both injured males and moved them away from the burning vehicle. NDHP says that upon the arrival of first responders, Hass continued to attend to the individuals and assisted with loading them into the ambulances.

Trooper Shawn Fulwider nominated Hass for the Colonel’s Award for Excellence, which is awarded by the NDHP Superintendent to NDHP employees and citizens for actions that have benefited the NDHP and the State of North Dakota.

Related: Four people seriously injured in head-on crash in Bismarck

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.