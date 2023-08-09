Community comes together for United Way’s annual Day of Caring

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Wednesday was United Way’s annual Day of Caring. This is an event held every year to help area nonprofits and neighbors in need.

At the Central Dakota Humane Society, KFYR employees and other volunteers were busy working together on this year’s United Way Day of Caring project.

“I don’t know how many days it would take to get this together if they didn’t have all these volunteers,” said Monica Hannan, Anchor, KFYR-TV.

Volunteers were helping to unload and sort all of the donated items for the sale. People in the community have been donating for the past few weeks.

“It is one of the largest events for the shelter in order to help our animals in need of homes,” said Stephanie Santos, Volunteer Coordinator, Central Dakota Humane Society.

Hannan has been helping with United Way Day of Caring for many years. She says she learned this over the years.

“That a group of people that don’t know each other can quickly get together, organize and form kind of a committee or sort of a village that gets the job done,” said Hannan.

The humane society says this sale would not be possible without all of the volunteers coming together.

“They care about our community; they care about these animals that are looking for homes. It’s a great way to connect with a lot of like-minded individuals who want to do something for the animals and something for our community,” said Santos.

The most important part of this day is showing that you care for others in the community.

“It’s one thing to give money, that’s important. But to give of your time, paying it forward, I think really is very important too. It makes you appreciate what you have and it obviously helps other people in ways you can’t even imagine,” said Hannan.

That imagination came true for the shelter on this day of caring.

Missouri Slope Areawide United Way says more than 700 volunteers participated on Wednesday for the Day of Caring. The Central Dakota Humane Society’s rummage sale runs until Saturday, August 12.

