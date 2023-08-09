Bismarck Marathon route will be changing

Bismarck Marathon 2023
Bismarck Marathon 2023(Bismarck Marathon)
By Linnette Miner
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:37 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Marathon will see a route change for this year’s race and for future races.

City commissioners voted Tuesday evening to approve the revised route that would now run through the heart of Bismarck.

The request asked for the start and finish to be at the Capitol, a 90-minute complete closure of a section of 6th Street and compensation for a third police officer.

The change comes as Board President Josh Askvig said he wants to encourage the community to engage and support runners.

Commissioners agreed that having more community involvement would be beneficial.

The marathon will be held from September 14-16.

Bismarck Marathon full race route
Bismarck Marathon full race route(Bismarck Marathon)

