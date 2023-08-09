Bismarck City Administrator Keith Hunke to retire in January 2024

By Brian Gray
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck’s city administrator has announced his plans to retire.

Keith Hunke, who’s been in the position since 2016, says he will be stepping down in January of 2024.

Hunke has been working for the city for five decades, starting out as a laborer in the Bismarck Street Department in 1982 and working his way up to public works director. In 2006 he was named Bismarck’s first assistant city administrator.

Since he first began working for the city, Bismarck’s population has brown by roughly 30,000 people. Hunke credits the achievements he has seen in Bismarck the last five decades to the city employees’ dedication.

“In my short time working with Keith, I’ve come to respect his leadership and commitment to the city of Bismarck and its employees,” said Bismarck Mayor Mike Schmitz. “He has a long list of accomplishments, and Bismarck is a better community because of him.”

