Williston to offer direct flights to Las Vegas again starting next month

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Sun Country Airlines’ direct flight to Las Vegas is returning to the Williston Basin International Airport next month.

Airport Director Anthony Dudas said flights will be on Thursdays and Sundays starting on September 7. This will be Sun Country’s third season in Williston. Dudas said they averaged 75 percent ridership in 2022, which was an increase compared to 50 percent in 2021.

“We’re hoping to see people use this service and it becomes fully sustainable, and we can move on to our additional air service initiatives,” said Dudas.

Sun Country will be in Williston until Sunday, December 17. Dudas said the season is two weeks longer than last year. He added inflation and the nationwide pilot shortage play a role in the length of the season.

“At the end of the day, it is a business. The airlines are private operators. They choose where to place their resources and it has to make a good business case,” said Dudas.

Dudas said they continue to be in discussion with Sun Country and other carriers for opening a route from Williston to Phoenix. Despite being awarded a $500,000 federal grant last year, Dudas said they were unable to secure that service for 2023. He said he’s “cautiously optimistic” in having a Phoenix flight in 2024.

“That is what our goal is for the City of Williston, to have that new market next year,” said Dudas.

