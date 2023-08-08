These are your (slim) chances of scoring Taylor Swift tickets

(Gray News) – Taylor Swift fans trying to score tickets to the second leg of her U.S. Eras Tour have a slim chance of actually getting to go.

According to a press release from CasinoAus.net, pulling data from Ticketmaster, an estimated 14 million people will be vying for roughly 625,000 tickets.

That’s a 4.4% chance of landing a ticket, or roughly 1 in 25.

Unfortunately, that means more than 95% of fans will be left disappointed.

The second U.S. leg is a short one, as Swift is only stopping in three cities in fall 2024: New Orleans, Miami, and Indianapolis.

The superstar is playing three consecutive nights in each city at their respective NFL stadiums.

Fans signed up last week for a chance to be selected for a presale code. Swifties will know by Tuesday evening if they were selected.

Those who receive presale codes will have an opportunity to buy tickets later in the week. Those who did not receive a code will likely not be able to get tickets, unless from a resale.

Dates for the second leg of the U.S. Eras Tour are:

Miami, Hard Rock Stadium – October 18-20, 2024 (65,326 capacity)

New Orleans, Caesars Superdome – October 25-27, 2024 (73,208 capacity)

Indianapolis, Lucas Oil Stadium – November 1-3, 2024 (70,000 capacity)

With 14 million fans wanting to score tickets, based on an average stadium capacity of 70,000, Swift could sell out 200 shows. She’s playing nine.

The first leg of the U.S. tour ends tomorrow with the last of six sold-out consecutive shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Swift then heads to play international shows for the remainder of 2023 and into 2024.

Ticketmaster crashed in 2022 when tickets for the first leg of the Eras Tour went on sale. At the time, Live Nation chairman Greg Maffei said, “We could have filled 900 stadiums.” An estimated 14 million people were vying for tickets, and more than 2 million tickets were sold in a day.

