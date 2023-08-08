State Superintendent Student Cabinet held at the Capitol

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota has people of all backgrounds in its school districts. It allows students to be represented about the issues they face in their schools. State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler has a student cabinet to hear right from the students.

Youth of all ages met at the State Capitol to discuss diversity, student issues and positive changes made in their student bodies.

“We all live a little bit far apart, but we all have a lot of comments. It’s good to get to know people who are facing similar issues and how we can take something from one school and try to another school. It’s almost like an osmosis of ideas,” said Will Nelson, Jamestown High School graduate.

The students can apply for the cabinet, which is a board of members from all over the state, to have as much representation as possible.

“The larger theme with our cabinet where we’re trying to amplify the voices of marginalized communities, whether those be native students, LGBTQ students, students of color, or people who sometimes aren’t reflected in the curriculum or they don’t feel represented,” said Nelson.

All walks of life are represented.

“There are not many natives that get to have a voice, nonetheless, Native youth. There are not many that choose to get out of their comfort zone. And I really just want to be that role model for kids,” said Shayla Davis, Devils Lake High School graduate.

For the topic of diversity, they discussed bills passed in previous Legislature sessions asking for more Native American curricula in classrooms.

It gave the students a chance to express concerns before the upcoming school year.

