Starbucks, Jersey Mike’s, and more coming to new development in North Williston

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Four chain-brand businesses will be coming to Williston as construction finishes on a development north of town.

The site, located on highway 2 next to the Grand Williston and near Walmart, will house Starbucks, T-Mobile, Jersey Mike’s and Noodles and Company. It’s being developed by ALRIG USA, who has developed more than 150 projects across 40 states. Project Manager Rachel Delaney said plans to build have been in the works for years, but the businesses lost interest due to the pandemic.

“The tenants have renewed interest, mostly T-Mobile and Starbucks. They are what drove us to the site. They liked it and they wanted it, it was for sale, and we picked it up for them,” said Dalaney.

Daleny said construction should be completed next month and they hope the tenants will be able to open by the end of the year. She said the companies have all signed leases.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.