Sources of revenue for Minot for its 2024 budget

2024 vs 2023 property tax in Minot
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot city revenue will come from a variety of places.

Just over 14% is projected to come from property taxes, around the same amount as last year.

About 20% will be sourced from intergovernmental revenue and about another 20% from transfers between funds.

City Manager Harold Stewart said they’re gradually becoming less dependent on property tax and more on sales tax.

“A couple of council meetings [ago], we presented information that showed that 80% of our property tax revenue goes to supporting our police and fire department,” said Stewart.

A public hearing for the city’s budget is scheduled on Sept. 18.

Related Content: Minot City Council presents preliminary budget for 2024 with $17 million increase



