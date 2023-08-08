Report of mountain lion in northwest Minot likely a false alarm

Pictured: Mountain Lion; N.B. This is not the animal spotted
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Reports of a mountain lion spotted in northwest Minot Monday that caused a stir on social media appear to be a false alarm.

A video began circulating on Facebook late Monday of an animal off in the distance, in a field just north of Minot State University.

The video, which has since been removed, had a caption indicating it was a mountain lion.

A spokesperson for the city of Minot said police investigated the video as well as the area where the animal was spotted, and believe it was, in fact, a large house cat. An area resident also posted on social media claiming the animal was theirs.

Last week the Ward County Sheriff’s Office and North Dakota Game and Fish confirmed they’d received a report of a mountain lion sighting in the town of Sawyer, roughly 20 minutes southeast of Minot. Both agencies were unable to confirm the animal’s presence at the time.

Game and Fish says if you spot a mountain lion to “back off slowly” and to remember that the animal is probably more afraid of you than you are of them.

