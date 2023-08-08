Project Bee’s upcoming new family shelter under construction

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot’s new family shelter is, as of now, months away from getting completed.

Liz Larsen, executive director of Project Bee, said when the city selected them to take over the project two years ago, they knew it would help them meet the needs of the community.

She said all the contractors and subcontractors are local, and they’ve had an aggressive timeline.

Depending on the weather and supply chain issues, they’re looking at opening the facility late this year or early next year.

“Families will be able to stay a couple of months until they get back on their feet, and we will give them access to resources to help them with childcare and employment education and permanent housing,” said Larsen.

Inflationary pressures have also been affecting Team Bee as they are continuing to raise money to finish the project.

Larsen said they are accepting financial assistance for this project and volunteers when it’s time to move in.

