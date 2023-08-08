New kayak launch makes Cannonball River more accessible

Kayak launch
Kayak launch(KFYR-TV)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MOTT, N.D. (KFYR) - There are many health benefits to kayaking, both mental and physical.

It’s a low-impact sport that strengthens your upper body, legs and core and even your heart health and being outdoors is good for your mental health.

But sometimes getting your kayak into the water can be a little difficult.

Kayakers in one small North Dakota town have installed a new kayak launch that makes getting in the water a little easier. They hope that might attract even more people to the sport.

This is Linda Swindler’s happy place.

“It’s very peaceful,” said Swindler, who lives near Mott.

She tries to kayak the Cannonball River as much as she can.

“It’s just a way to get outside and enjoy nature,” she explained.

Swindler has kayaked other places, including Minnesota and Hawaii. But nothing quite compares to the Cannonball.

“It’s right here! So that makes a big difference,” said Swindler.

And now, it’s even easier for people like Linda to launch their kayaks, thanks to this newly installed kayak launch.

“It’s really cool,” added Carla Fryar.

The Mott woman is also an avid kayaker and says this new launch is a game-changer, and a gift for their community.

“I think anyone can get in and out now. You can walk right up on it.. you don’t have to worry. It’s a big deal for a small town to have this,” said Fryar.

Fryar and Swindler hope this new kayak launch might inspire more people to pick up a paddle.

“We had people say, ‘If you get this in, I think I would try it,’” said Swindler.

They’re pretty sure once those people try it, they’ll be hooked just like they are.

The new kayak launch was funded entirely by donations - nearly $7,000 in private donations as well as a donation from the local fire department and the Mott Opportunity Today and Tomorrow (M.O.T.T.) group.

They hope to keep the launch in the water until mid-October, then put it back in as early as March. That, of course, depends on the weather.

