NDDOT starts issuing newly designed driver’s licenses

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) just started issuing the newly designed driver’s license and photo ID cards.

“North Dakota residents are not required to get a new driver’s license,” said NDDOT Driver License Division Director Brad Schaffer. “Your current driver’s license is still good until it expires.”

State officials say the new design provides the highest level of protection for citizens. It also features the North Dakota badlands and includes a sunrise ultraviolet image along with an updated state logo.

“I am proud of the new artwork and security measures in place,” said NDDOT Director Ron Henke. “Over the last year, our team has worked hard to get this design implemented to ensure the highest level of protection for citizens.”

The new card incorporates state-of-the-art technology designed to make it more difficult to counterfeit. North Dakota is the first state to have the “squircle” which is a square and circle that contains a dynamic look-through element. There is also an ultraviolet response for the optically variable ghost portrait over the photo.

The initial rollout began in Bismarck, but the newly designed card will become available in other cities throughout the month.

For a look at the updated features of the new card, visit dot.nd.gov.

