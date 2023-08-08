Minot City Council presents preliminary budget for 2024 with $17 million increase

City Manager Harold Stewart
(KMOT)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The city of Minot’s 2024 preliminary budget is coming in at $200 million — $17 million more than this year.

The city council went over the preliminary budget Monday.

City Manager Harold Stewart said the $17 million increase is due to flood control projects.

The general expenditures funds, which make up about one-third of the budget, are going towards streets and highways, the government in general and almost $30 million to public safety.

A couple of things not included in next year’s budget are the implementation of the CP rail line zone and a library remodel project.

“We also made some cuts in personnel costs, cuts in operational costs, because of their capital expenditures, all representing about $8.8 million in cuts,” said Stewart.

The next council meeting on August 21 will be a chance to ask council members questions about the overall budget.

You can find a link to a visually-friendly breakdown of the entire preliminary budget here: 2024 City Manager Recommended Budget

The full budget is here: 2024 City Manager Recommended Budget

