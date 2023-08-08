Mauch named starter for Tampa Bay Bucs

Hankinson's Cody Mauch was taken 48th overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2nd round of the 2023 NFL Draft Friday night.(Bison Illustrated)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Hankinson native and former NDSU offensive lineman Cody Mauch is listed as the starter at right guard for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 6′5″, 302-pound Mauch was drafted by the Bucs in the second round of the most recent NFL draft.

The Bucs play Pittsburgh Friday night in a preseason game.

Tampa Bay plays Minnesota at U.S. Bank Stadium in the season opener for both teams on September 10.

