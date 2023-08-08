Mauch named starter for Tampa Bay Bucs

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Hankinson native and former NDSU offensive lineman Cody Mauch is listed as the starter at right guard for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 6′5″, 302-pound Mauch was drafted by the Bucs in the second round of the most recent NFL draft.

The Bucs play Pittsburgh Friday night in a preseason game.

Tampa Bay plays Minnesota at U.S. Bank Stadium in the season opener for both teams on September 10.

