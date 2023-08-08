Mandan Police Department adds UTV to fleet

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mandan Police Department recently received a new vehicle to help them continue their mission of providing the highest quality of law enforcement service.

This is not your typical police cruiser. It’s a utility task vehicle, the newest edition to the Mandan Police Department’s fleet.

“It’s a thing we have been trying to get over the last couple of years, but just due to cost, it was difficult,” said Captain Patrick Haug, Mandan Police Department.

This vehicle can give the police more mobility to reach people who are in hard-to-access places.

“We can get in and get out of areas we just can’t get to in patrol cars. It gives us some flexibility to get to places we would normally have to walk into,” said Haug.

Mandan Police say they will be able to utilize this new UTV in many different ways around the city, but most importantly during the winter months.

“With this, we would be able to actually drive in, get to them, and then drive them out without having to carry them so far dealing with the elements,” said Haug.

The equipment on board is state of the art, and includes everything from emergency lights to a rescue skid.

“With that, there’s a litter where we can actually put someone on there that may be unconscious or can’t walk. We can strap them into this. There’s a seat next to it that allows for an EMT or an officer to sit with them,” said Haug.

The UTV is completely different from a regular patrol car, so the goal is to get officers trained on its operation for when they are called to use it.

“We just want to get officers out, get them in it, get them driving in different types of terrain so that they are comfortable driving it,” said Haug.

But for now, the department will begin by training supervisors.

The Mandan community can expect to see the UTV out at public events, including the annual 4th of July parade. Marathon Petroleum donated the money used to purchase the new vehicle.

