It’s harvest time for The Lord’s Cupboard garden

By Haley Burchett
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
VELVA, N.D. (KMOT) - Earlier this year we told you about The Lord’s Cupboard Food Pantry and their spring planting efforts.

Now it’s time to reap what they’ve sown.

It was only a few short months ago that fruits and veggies were put in the ground. It is harvesting season at the Brekke homestead.

For volunteers like Mary, there’s no better way to spend the morning than harvesting for the food pantry.

Vickie Phippins brings Mary to the garden every Tuesday and she said she enjoys seeing the difference the pantry makes.

“I love helping people in all aspects. So, as far as the garden, to give them fresh produce is wonderful,” said Phippins.

The Lord’s Cupboard received donated plants from Lowe’s Garden Center and Green Thumb Greenhouse in May.

These crops bore more than 280 pounds of produce, and organizers delivered the goods to the pantry Tuesday.

Mark Schumaker, head gardener, said that it is very rewarding to harvest and feed people.

“People that don’t have it, don’t have a garden, don’t know how to garden, it’s a way of giving them some good nourishment food,” said Schumaker.

The veggies produced by the garden taste truly homegrown.

Duane Brekke and his wife are proud to provide the nutrient-rich farmland and water, continuing the garden’s growth.

Thanks to them, peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers and more are on their way to those in need this week.

The Lord’s Cupboard volunteers are at the garden every week like clockwork.

Every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday, they harvest so that on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m., they can serve the freshest produce around at the pantry.

The pantry is also open on Tuesday evenings from 5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Those visiting must be residents of Ward County to receive food.

