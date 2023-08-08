Fargo Police Officer Tyler Hawes released from hospital

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There was a celebration inside the walls of Sanford Health in Fargo Monday night.

Fargo Police Officer Tyler Hawes was given the proper send off and is back home. He’s been recovering in the hospital for nearly a month, following the July 14 shooting in south Fargo.

It was just over a week ago Hawes spoke from his hospital bed to the community for the first time. He had a lot to say about Officer Jake Wallin, including that he will forever be his hero.

Many are also considering Officer Hawes a hero for his protection the day of the shooting.

The other officer wounded in that shooting, Andrew Dotas, was released from Sanford Health over the weekend.

Community members, nurses, doctors and law enforcement lined the hospital halls as Dotas walked hand-in-hand with his wife and son.

