Burgum grants North Dakota Education Standards and Practices Board emergency ruling for the teacher shortage

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Governor Burgum has approved a request by the North Dakota Education Standards and Practices Board urging him to declare an emergency ruling for the teacher shortage.

He says student teachers can act as teachers of the record, temporarily allowing them to lead the classroom in districts where there are shortages.

The Board’s data says 92 of the state’s 167 school districts are not fully staffed.

