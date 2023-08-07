With pet food costs on the rise, Lend-a-Paw Pet Pantry is here to help

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - There are many groups in the Minot community that provide a variety of services to individuals in need.

Every day, from food pantries to homeless shelters, locals strive to make a difference.

Lend-a-Paw Pet Pantry is a non-profit that helps those with four-legged family members.

Emilee Arriaga is a mother of two, with a lot to balance.

She battles health issues and often has to leave town unexpectedly.

She said without Kasey Breuer’s help she would be lost.

“She’s definitely an angel and she’s come into my life at the right timing, just her compassionate personality and unconditional love for animals and stuff, but other than that, she’s a pretty awesome person,” said Arriaga.

For Keri Ness, her dogs are her family. She said Breuer is her pet angel and has assisted her ability to feed her pets and keep them.

“She provides everything I need for them, and they are so happy with the food that they get and the treats they get and she’s everything to me for my pets,” said Ness.

Breuer co-founded Animal Empowerment League in 2021 with her friend, Lauren Rogers.

They both have a deep passion for improving the circumstances of North Dakota’s homeless dog and cat population.

Animal Empowerment League is the home of Lend-a-Paw pet pantry, and it is open from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. every first and third Tuesday of the month.

“If someone feels embarrassed, don’t worry about it. I’m not someone who’s been on the high rise my whole life. I know what it is to struggle and sometimes you have to ask for help, that’s what we’re here for,” said Breuer.

The league serves Minot and surrounding communities through pet adoption, free training and behavioral support, in-home microchipping, trap-neuter-return, a multi-faceted Pet Retention Program and more.

Breuer said that if anyone is out there helping outdoor cats, please contact Animal Empowerment League on their Facebook page. They are working hard to help with overpopulation.

As part of her pet-retention program, she provides behavioral and science-based training as well as keepsake services in tragic and special cases.

To volunteer, become a pet foster family, or donate money, contact Breuer on the Animal Empowerment League Facebook page, or visit their website at https://sites.google.com/aelrescue.org/minot.

Supplies can be donated at Rick’s Jewelry, Minot Daily News and Country Paws Daycare and Lodging.

Breur said she will accept new and used supplies.

Cat food and litter is in high demand and is a large need at the pantry.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.