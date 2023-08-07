University of Mary Football begins first fall under new head coach Shann Schillinger

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - “The kids have been awesome. They’ve been open to any change that we’ve tried to bring in, and there’s a lot of excitement,” said Shann Schillinger, head football coach at the University of Mary.

The excitement starts with a new era of Marauder football. Shann Schillinger was hired as the program’s eighth head coach this offseason and today started his first fall at the helm.

“We’re going to be pretty simple with what we do. Not having a spring ball, not getting a lot of time together this summer. Ultimately we want to try and be a tough football team, play hard, and that’s what we’re going to try and preach all through camp,” said Schillinger.

If there’s one lesson he can teach his group this fall, it’ll be toughness. Helping spread that trait begins with the big guys up front.

“Up front, we like our offensive line. There’s a good core group coming back. We’ve got a lot of new faces though. Brought in some guys through the transfer portal and junior college ranks that we’re excited about. Players lead the summers, and our guys did a really good job this summer,” said Schillinger.

While his players have been in the weight room, coach Schillinger has been piecing together a system that allows adjustments to be made.

“We’re going to play complimentary football. We’re going to do whatever gives us the best chance to win. There will be games that we huddle and slow it down and grind games out if we can. That’s probably a little different than what’s been done in the past,” said Schillinger.

Things will be different for the Marauders this year, but one thing stays the same, and that’s a commitment to winning football in Bismarck.

“We’re excited. We’ve got a lot of work to do. We’re going to try to play hard every week. Hopefully we don’t put the ball on the ground, give up big plays, and give ourselves a chance to win,” said Schillinger.

